Obit – Mrs. Faye Carter Wilmore

Mrs. Faye Carter Wilmore, age 83, of Hermitage died at the TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage at 6:27 p.m. Sunday evening March 14, 2021.

Mrs. Wilmore is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her husband Eugene and sons Jack and Barry will make arrangements on Monday afternoon at 1 p.m.

Mrs. Wilmore is the daughter of the late Carthage businessman Al Carter and Melba Carter McClanahan.

The complete obituary will be published in the next week edition of the “Courier”.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE