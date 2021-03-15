Obit – Mrs. Martha Watson

Riddleton Community native Mrs. Martha Watson, a White House resident and homemaker, was called home to be with her Lord surrounded by her family at her Hickory Trails home on Thursday evening March 11, 2021. She was pronounced deceased by High Point Hospice at 9:45 p.m. at the age of 91.

A Celebration of her life was held at the Cole & Garrett Funeral Home in White House at 2 p.m. Monday afternoon March 15th. Burial followed beside her husband of just over 66 years in the Beasley-Brooks section at the Dixon Springs Cemetery.

Born Martha Mai Wilburn in the Wilburn Hollow in the Riddleton Community on August 21, 1929, she was one of two daughters and three sons of the late Wirt Lee Wilburn who died at the age of 83 on February 24, 1987 and Nellia Mai Oldham Wilburn who died at the age of 80 on October 4, 1986.

A sister, Lethia Leona Wilburn Parker preceded her in death on November 23, 2004 at the age of 78 and two brothers also preceded her in death, John Lee Wilburn on March 22, 2001 at the age of 78 and Alex Raymond Wilburn who died December 5, 2008 at the age of 68.

On January 12, 1946 she was united in marriage to Dickerson Hollow Community native Carl Aberdeen Watson who preceded her in death on November 24, 2012 at the age of 85. The ceremony was performed by the late Eld. Calvin Gregory.

Before moving to their home in White House they resided in a home they had constructed on Young Branch Road in the Dixon Springs Community.

Mrs. Watson was saved at an early age and was baptized into the full fellowship of the Maces Hill Missionary Baptist Church where she remained a faithful and dedicated member until her passing.

She was employed at the former Harvey’s Department Store at Fifth and Church Street in Nashville and after the closing was employed by the Castner-Knott Co., a clothier on Church Street in Nashville, until her retirement.

Mrs. Watson truly loved her Lord, her family and her church and church family.

A wonderful cook, she loved family gatherings, entertaining and especially enjoyed hosting preachers from revivals she would have in her and Mr. Aberdeen’s home every Sunday in her younger years following church services.

Surviving is a daughter, Wanda Watson Woodard of Gallatin, Missionary Baptist pastor, Eld. Morris Watson and wife Brenda of Hendersonville; five grandchildren, Katina Parsley and husband James, Mich Woodard, Troy Watson and wife Anna, Chad Watson and wife Rebecca, and Rachel Scull and husband Josh; eight great-grandchildren; one surviving brother, 94 years old Sam Wilburn of Kingsport, Tennessee.

The Watson family requests memorials to the Concord Missionary Baptist Church in care of: Cole & Garrett Funeral Home, 212 Highway 76, White House, TN 37188.

This notice provided as a courtesy to the Watson family.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE