Obit – Mr. Joey Duke

Mr. Joey Duke, age 56 of Carthage, died Sunday evening, March 14 at Riverview Regional in Carthage. He is survived by: daughter, Kimberly Grisham of Carthage; companion, Debbie Franklin Taylor of Carthage; grandson, Mason Grisham of Carthage; mother, Bertie Dickerson and husband Cecil of South Carthage; Debbie’s children, Derrick Brooks and wife Jennifer, Angie Fields and husband Jr, Justin Taylor and wife Tina; siblings, Radford Duke and wife Melissa of Baxter, Dorothy Rush and husband Don of Gainesboro; step-brother, Roy “Teedo” Dickerson and wife Kita of Carthage.

Mr. Duke is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Wednesday afternoon, March 17 at 1:00 PM. Bro. Derrick Brooks and Bro. Bill Smith will officiate. Interment in the Gene Butler Cemetery in the Gladdice Community. Serving as pallbearers are: Derrick Brooks, Justin Taylor, Nathan Grisham, Junior Fields, Roger Smith, Cody Mertens, Radford Duke, Teedo Dickerson.

Visitation will be on Wednesday only from 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to Gene Butler Cemetery Mowing Fund or New Life Church.

