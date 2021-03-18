Obit – Mr. Gary W. Farmer

Mr. Gary W. Farmer, age 56, of the Hogan’s Creek Community in South Carthage, TN, departed this life after a brief illness on Thursday, March 18, 2021, surrounded by his family and friends.

Mr. Farmer was born July 15, 1964 in Carthage, TN, a son of Mable Lorene Hall Myhand and the late George Farmer. He was also preceded in death by grandparents; Dan C. Hall and C.B. and Maxine Farmer. Mr. Farmer worked construction for over 35 years.

Mr. Farmer is survived by Mother; Lorene “Sandy” Myhand of Grant, TN. Daughters; Heather and Ashley. Grandchildren; Devon, Becka, Nevaeh. Grandmother; Florence Hall, affectionately known as Nannie, of Grant, TN. Many aunts, uncles, cousins, and special friend; Janeta Blankenship.

Memorial Services for Mr. Farmer are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Home on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at 2PM.

Visitation with the family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Sunday from 1PM until 2PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Sherry’s Run.