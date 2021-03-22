Obit – Mr. Dortch Carver

Difficult Community resident Mr. Dortch Carver was pronounced dead on arrival at 12:52 p.m. Sunday afternoon March 21, 2021 at the Riverview Regional Medical Center E.R. at the age of 84 after collapsing while attending church services at the Defeated Creek Missionary Baptist Church.

Mr. Carver is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where the family was to make arrangements on Monday morning March 22nd.

He was the husband of Christine Carver and the father of Shelia Carver Grigg and her husband Frank of the Kempville Community and Ronnie Carver and his wife Mary Williams Carver of the Difficult Community.

The complete obituary will be published in the next week edition of the “Courier”.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE