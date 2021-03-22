Obit – Mrs. Beulah Mai Oldham

Mrs. Beulah Mai Oldham, of Carthage, died at the age of 92 at 12:35 p.m. Saturday afternoon March 13, 2021 at the Pavilion in South Carthage under the care of Avalon Hospice of Cookeville.

Eld. Jackie Riddle of Alabama officiated at the 1 p.m. Monday afternoon March 22nd funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial followed beside her husband of sixty two years in the Beasley-Brooks section of the Dixon Springs Cemetery.

She was one of two daughters and a son born to the late John Bell Taylor who died at the age of 92 on October 30, 1996 and Bettie Jane Wilmore Taylor who died at the age of 84 on September 18, 1992.

A niece by marriage, Vivian Lynn Sloan Jones died January 3, 2021 at the age of 65 as did Mrs. Oldham’s only sister, Lynedria Joyce Taylor Jones who died January 29, 2021 at the age of 87. Mrs. Oldham, was also preceded in death by an infant brother, James Monroe Taylor who died at the age of 3 years on July 30, 1927.

Mrs. Oldham was a 1947 graduate of Smith County High School where she majored in Home Economics, was vice-president of the Commercial Club her junior year and was a member of the Beta Club, Black and Gold Staff and the Office Occupations class.

Mrs. Oldham was united in marriage to Riddleton Community native, James William Oldham, who died October 24, 2009 at the age of 81. They were united in marriage in Tompkinsville, Kentucky on June 7, 1947.

Mrs. Oldham was retired from the corporate offices of the former National Life and Accident Insurance Company in Nashville.

Mrs. Oldham was a longtime member of the Pleasant Shade Upper Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

In 2000 she and her husband sold their Donelson home and moved to Carthage when they purchased the late Dr. Hugh E. Green home on Jackson Avenue.

Surviving is her brother-in-law, Eld. Charles Jones of the Russell Hill Community; niece and caregiver, Jane Shoulders and husband Mike of Carthage; nephew and caregiver Anthony Jones of the Russell Hill Community; great niece, Erica Shoulders Goad and husband Jared of Murfreesboro; two great nephews, Shane Jones and wife Teresa Beasley Jones and their son Tyler Jones of the Tanglewood Community and Jacky Shoulders and wife Vasi and their daughter Olympia Shoulders of Northbrook, Illinois.

