Obit – Mrs. Martha Elizabeth Silcox Bennett

Mrs. Martha Elizabeth Silcox Bennett, age 87, of Carthage, TN, passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021.

Mrs. Bennett was born December 16, 1933, a daughter of the late Andrew Silcox and Dora Lee Bowman. She married Willie Donald Bennett on October 14, 1955 and he preceded her in death. Mrs. Bennett was also preceded in death by Son; Garry Don Bennett and Siblings; Ruby Angel, Virgil Silcox, Ed Silcox, Pauline Smith, Maggie Davis, Ethel Bennett, George Henry Silcox, Sue Givens, Allen Silcox, Clint Silcox, Donnie Scurlock, and Deborah Silcox Huff

Mrs. Martha worked at the Carthage Shirt Factory for many years and later at various other jobs and was a member of the East Carthage Missionary Baptist Church.

Mrs. Silcox is survived by Daughter-in-Law; Tina Dile Bennett and Joyce Kent. Sister; Betty (Wendell) Bennett. Grandsons; Garry Scott Bennett and Jordan Lee Bennett. Great-granddaughters; Kaylie Hickman and Allison Hickman. Great-great granddaughter; Grace Lynne Hickman.

Graveside Services and Interment for Mrs. Bennett are scheduled to be conducted on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 1PM at the Smith County Memorial Gardens with Eld. James Crawford officiating.

Visitation with the family will be at the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Tuesday from 11AM until departure for the cemetery at 12:45PM.

Bass of Carthage