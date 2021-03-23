SHERIFF’S DEPT. INVESTIGATION ALLEGES 2 DELIVERED DRUGS TO EMS WORKER

A sheriff’s department drug-related investigation led to the arrest of three people, including an Emergency Medical Services (EMS/ambulance service) employee. The investigation, conducted by the sheriff’s department detective’s division and K-9 units, alleges drugs were delivered to the ambulance service/EMS employee while on duty. According to an offense report filed by Lt. Dt. Steve Babcock, he along with Sgt. Dt. Dusty Hailey were contacted by the Sheriff Steve Hopper regarding an EMS employee “possibly buying or selling narcotics”.

The two detectives and EMS Director Jeff Crockett went to EMS station number one (Carthage) where the employee was working on March 8. Lt. Dt. Babcock’s report reads, “When we arrived at the EMS station, I asked EMS worker Brandon McGowan to step outside and speak to me. Brandon McGowan was marandized and did agree to speak with us. At that time, I did ask Mr. McGowan to empty his pockets. He did comply and emptied some items out of his pockets. I noticed he kept pushing something back into his left pocket. At that time, I advised him I knew he had something in his left pocket and he stated it was a relative’s medication.

He did hand me six peach colored pills and stated it was a relative’s pills. At that time, I did advise him we were going to put him in custody and if he had anything else on him it would be an additional charge. He gave me a small baggie containing white powder from his wallet.”

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!