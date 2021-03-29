Obit – Mr. Kenny Hackett

Carthage native Mr. Kenny Hackett, age 56, of Mt. Juliet and a longtime resident of Hermitage, died at 9 p.m. Friday evening March 26, 2021 at the Nashville Select Specialty Hospital. He was first admitted to the hospital on November 1, 2020 being treated for Covid.

Mr. Hackett is at the Hermitage Funeral Home on Shute Lane in Hermitage where his wife and daughter were scheduled to make funeral arrangements on Tuesday morning March 30th at 10 a.m.

Mr. Hackett was an organ donor and was the son of the late Ruth Wooten Hackett and former Smith County Executive C.E. Hackett and the husband of Ellen Vulliod Hackett and the father of Alexandria Hackett.

Siblings surviving him is his sister Angie Hackett Watson and three brothers, Charles, Ronnie and Stephen Hackett.

The complete obituary will be published in the next week edition of the “Courier”.

This notice provided as a courtesy to the Hackett family.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE