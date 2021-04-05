Cael David Eddie, age 1 day, died Thursday afternoon, April 1 at Vanderbilt Childrens Hospital in Nashville. He is survived by: parents, Dallas and Paige Eddie; sister, Stella Eddie; maternal grandparents, Roger and Cynthia Brown Draper of Pleasant Shade; paternal grandparents, Connie Heissel and Kevin of LeMars, Iowa; Kyle David Eddie and Lesa of Storm Lake, Iowa; paternal great-grandmother, Kathryn Dick of Storm Lake, Iowa.

Cael is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. A Private Service will be conducted.

The family has requested memorials to the Jordan Hackett Foundation.

Sanderson of Carthage