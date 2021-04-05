Obit – Mr. Alvin “Bubie” Roberts

Mr. Alvin “Bubie” Roberts, age 72 of South Carthage, died Friday afternoon, March 19 at Sumner Regional in Gallatin. He is survived by: sisters, Linda Caldwell of Gordonsville; Jo Dean Sickler of Hartsville; 1/2 siblings, Thomas Roberts of Lebanon, Lisa O’Quin of Lebanon, Jacqueline Roberts of Lebanon, David Roberts of Lebanon.

Mr. Roberts will be cremated at Cumberland Family Services . Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. No formal services are planned at this time.

The family has requested memorials to the Family Funeral Fund.

