Obit – Jasper Wauford Jr.

Jasper Wauford Jr. passed away on March 28, 2021 at age 80. The Funeral Service, conducted by Pastor Jason Rich, is 1 p.m. Friday, April 2, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, followed by interment in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Liberty TN. Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers. The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. and on Friday from noon until the service at 1 p.m.

Jasper Wauford Jr. was born in Liberty TN to Mary Ellen Scott and Jasper Wauford Sr. He was an entrepreneur with his interests in flea markets, gambling, travelling, and being outdoors. He is survived by life-long partner Carol Johnston, children Lisa Ann McPeak, Rita Louise (Roy) Key, Paula (Roger) Poindexter, Timothy Dale (Susie) Wauford, and Martin Wauford, grandchildren Travis Key, Amy Key, Lucas Key, Nicholas Tayse, Clayton McPeak, Crystal McPeak, and Steven. He is preceded in death by parents Jasper Wauford Sr. and Mary Spencer, and sister Betty Sue Christian.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.