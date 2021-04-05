Obit – Mr. Allen Dale Ray

Mr. Allen Dale Ray, age 63, of Hickman, TN, passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

Mr. Ray was born October 21, 1957 in Carthage, TN, a son of the late Joey J. Ray and Irma Frances Crawford Ray. Mr. Ray is also preceded in death by Sister; Peggy Ray Fowler and three brothers; Ronald Ray, Don Ray, and James Randall “Randy” Ray. Dale was a member of the First Baptist Church, Gordonsville and worked for Jones Bros. Construction.

Mr. Dale Ray is survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral Services for Mr. Ray are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 1PM with Bro. Jason Lohorn and Bro. Ray Gilder officiating. Interment will follow in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

Visitation with the family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday from 11AM until service time at 1PM.

Bass of Gordonsville