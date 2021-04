Mr. Fred Kuhns, of Lafayette, died at 12:40 a.m. Sunday morning, April 4, 2021, at his Joyce Circle home under the care of Avalon Hospice. Mr. Kuhns was 60. Mr. Kuhns is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his wife, Amy, and the family were to make arrangements on Monday, April 5th. Complete arrangements will be published in the next edition of the “Courier”.

SANDERSON Of CARTHAGE