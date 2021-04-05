Obit – Mr. Timothy Lee Grisham

Mr. Timothy Lee Grisham, age 57 of Turkey Creek, died Thursday morning, April 1 at Riverview Regional in Carthage. He is survived by: sister, Lila Thomas and husband Keith of Chestnut Mound; brother, Roger Grisham and wife Betty of Lebanon.

Mr. Grisham is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Family and friends will gather at Ridgewood Cemetery in Carthage for a graveside service on Saturday , April 3 at 3:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the Nashville Union Rescue Mission.

Sanderson of Carthage