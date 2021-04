Mr. Tom Fitzgerald, age 48 of New Middleton, died Wednesday morning, April 7 at Riverview Regional in Carthage. He is survived by: wife, Ronielle Fitzgerald; daughter, Miranda Fitzgerald of Flint, Michigan.

Mr. Fitzgerald will be cremated at Cumberland Family Services. A Memorial Service will be conducted at the Cedars of Lebanon and the time will be announced later.

Sanderson Funeral Home