Obit – Mrs. Doris Sircy

Mrs. Doris Sircy, age 91 of South Carthage, died Wednesday afternoon, April 14 at Cookeville Regional Medical Center. She is survived by: daughter, Connie Rumley of Sullivans Bend; granddaughter, Christie Gregory and husband Shane of South Carthage; 2 great-grandchildren, Lowegan “Scooter” Gregory of Antioch, Lauren “Peanut” Gregory of South Carthage; brother, Larry Chambers and wife Yvonne of Smyrna.

Mrs. Sircy is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Saturday afternoon, April 17 at 1:00 PM. Eld. James “Pee Wee” Massey will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Johnny Richardson, Bobby Hewitt, Tim Tisdale, Horace McCall, Garry Carter, Will Dennis, Jr. Culbreath, Shane Gregory.

Visitation will begin on Friday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Saturday from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family requested memorials to the South Carthage Missionary Baptist Church.

Sanderson of Carthage