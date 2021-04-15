Obit – Ms. Brenda Kaye Day

Ms. Brenda Kaye Day, age 62, of Buffalo Valley, TN, passed away on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at the Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage, TN, after a long battle with cancer.

Ms. Day was born June 20, 1958 to the late Earl Lewis Little and Bobbie Joyce Lunsford Little. She was also preceded in death by Brother; Danny L. Little.

A longtime resident of Smith County, TN, Brenda attended the Chestnut Mound Church of Christ. She was a 1976 graduate of Cleburne High School in Cleburne, TX. Ms. Brenda worked at Cookeville Wal-Mart for a time and also was a caregiver.

Ms. Day is survived by Brother; Lanny (Carol) Little of Buffalo Valley, TN. Children; Christi (Matthew) Leftwich of Baxter, TN, Mindy (Ethan) Dunham of Buffalo Valley, TN, and Eric Day of Buffalo Valley, TN. Five grandchildren; Fischer Leftwich, Hunter Leftwich, Blake Dunham, Sebastian Dunham, and Sidney Dunham.

Graveside services and Interment for Ms. Brenda Day are scheduled to be conducted on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 3PM at the Rock Springs Cemetery in Buffalo Valley, TN with Bro. Herb Leftwich officiating.

Visitation with the family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday from 11AM until departure for the cemetery at 2:15PM.

Bass of Gordonsville