Obit – Stephen J. “Steve” Burns

Funeral services for Stephen J. “Steve” Burns, age 68, of Pleasant Shade, were conducted on Friday, April 9, 2021, At 11:00 AM at the Pleasant Shade Upper Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 15 Sloan Branch Road, Pleasant Shade, TN 37145. Rickey West officiated with interment following in the Pleasant Shade Cemetery.

Mr. Burns was born March 12, 1953 in Nashville to the late Martin Glen and Oda Irene Herbison Burns. Mr. Burns passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021, at TriStar Skyline Medical Center. Mr. Burns retired from Thompson Machinery Commerce Corporation with 36 years of service.

He is survived by his wife, Sheila D. Burns; daughters, Melissa Qualls, Elizabeth Burns, and Christina Brewer (Burns); sons, Stephen J. Burns Jr., Kenny Qualls, and Brian Qualls; and brothers, Larry, Donald, and Anthony Burns.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles Burns, Paul Burns, and Phil Burns.

Arrangements and care provided by D.M. Goff Funeral Home, Inc., 205 East Cleveland Avenue, Monterey, Tennessee 38574, Phone 931.839.2311.

