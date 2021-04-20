Obit – Mr. Hubert Hall

Mr. Hubert Hall, age 88 of Hermitage, died Monday morning, April 19 at Tristar Summit Medical Center. He is survived by: wife, Ruth Mabery Hall; daughter, Lorie Hall Mahan and husband Garland of Old Hickory; sons, Ralph Hall and wife Carolyn of Bath Springs; Eddie Hall and wife Debbie of Mount Juliet; 4 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Hall is at the Hackett Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home in Kempville where his service will be conducted on Wednesday afternoon, April 21 at 3:00 PM. Bro. Garry Speich will officiate. Interment in the Mabery Family Cemetery in Gladdice. Serving as pallbearers are: Jason Hall, Jerry Hall, Whit Mahan, Jed Vivio, Jim Hall, Wendell Hall.

Visitation will be on Wednesday only from 1:00 PM until service time at 3:00 PM at the Hackett Chapel.

Sanderson of Kempville