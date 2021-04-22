Obit – Mr. Sam Kirby

Mr. Sam Kirby, age 64 of Cookeville, died Wednesday evening, April 21 at Vanderbilt Wilson in Lebanon. He is survived by: wife, Joyce Kirby; children, Holly Rose and husband Danny of Carthage, Michael Ross and wife Jeannie of Silver Point, Samuel Kirby and fiance’ Candi of Cookeville; sisters, Jean Jones of Lebanon, Dianne Herndon and husband Wilson of Nashville; 7 grandchildren, M. J. Griffin, Carleigh Rose, Cooper Rose, Callie Rose, Arthur Jernigan, Morgan Roberts, Alexis Ross; 3 great-grandchildren, Angel, Xena, Ozzie.

Mr. Kirby is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Saturday afternoon April 24 at 1:00 PM. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Arthur Jernigan, Mike Woodard, Cody Griffin, Danny Rose, John Schwan, Jermaine Walker.

Visitation will begin on Friday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Saturday from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

Sanderson of Carthage