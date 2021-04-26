Obit – Mrs. Angelia Manning Crook

Mrs. Angelia Manning Crook, age 53 of Gallatin, TN, passed away on Friday, April 23, 2021.



Mrs. Crook was born August 26, 1967 in Carthage, TN, a daughter of the late Troy Glenn Manning and Shirley Ann Smith Manning. She married Samuel A. Crook on December 15, 2012.



Angelia was a 1987 graduate of Gordonsville High School and a member of the Dicktown United Methodist Church. She worked as a tech at Quality Care Health and Rehab in Lebanon, TN.



Mrs. Crook is survived by Husband; Samuel Crook. Six Siblings; Mary (Randy) Holland, Glenda (Dondi) Malone, Wanda Manning, Terry Manning, Gwendolyn Manning, and Lavoria Thornton. Uncle; Roy Mason. Aunt; Vera Manning. Sister-in-Law; Sharon Kay Marshall. Devoted friends; Angela Starks, Alice Starks, Cyrus Shores, Sr, Frankie Phillips, Tonya Arnold, Debi Sweetland Manning, and Melissa Crittenden Manning. A host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins also survive.



Funeral Services for Mrs. Crook are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Monday, April 26, 2021 at 1PM with Bro. Bobby Peoples officiating. Interment will follow in the Dowell Cemetery in Alexandria, TN.



Visitation with the family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Sunday from 2PM until 6PM and on Monday from 12PM until service time at 1PM.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to Amanda and Larry with Adoration Hospice.

