MARKET-FEST POSTPONED UNTIL SATURDAY

Because of last Saturday’s rainy weather, Carthage Market-Fest was postponed until this Saturday (May 1) The event will be held from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m at the city park/walking track located on Industrial Drive.

The event will include food, craft and other vendors. Musical entertainment is planned including bluegrass, old timey and blues genres.

Some of the performers include Gallinippers and Friends, Glade City Rounders, Tater Caruthers, Wes Houpe and Britton Family Band. The event is hosted by the city’s Parks and Recreation Committee. For more information: (615) 735-1881, ext. 202.