Obit – Mr. David Williams

Mr. David Williams, age 73 of New Middleton, died Monday evening, April 26 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville. He is survived by: wife, Elaine Williams; daughter, Stacey Kimbrough and fiance’ Ryan Partin of Murfreesboro; 2 sisters, Carolyn Pierce of Mt. Juliet, Kimberly Williams of Mt. Juliet; son, Steve Burris and wife Donna of Hartsville; 3 grandchildren, Cortney Burris of Hartsville, Austin Kimbrough of Columbia, Jessica Helton and husband Bryon of Bradyville; 5 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Williams will be cremated at Cumberland Family Services. There will be a private Memorial Service at a later date.

Sanderson Funeral Home