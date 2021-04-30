Obit – Mrs. Bonita Lee

Mrs. Bonita Lee died peacefully at her family’s River Bridge Road home at 6:01 p.m. Thursday evening February 18, 2021 surrounded by her loving family who had lovingly and tenderly cared for her every need during her final days on earth. Mrs. Lee was 70.

Graveside services were Sunday afternoon February 21st at 3 p.m. Burial followed in the Lee family plot in the Dias section of the Dixon Springs Cemetery. Longtime family friend, Jack McCall, delivered the eulogy.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, May 15 at the Rose Building, 110 3rd Avenue West in Carthage at 4:30 PM. Jack McCall will conduct the service. The family will begin receiving friends at 2 PM.

Mrs. Lee was the youngest of three children and was born Sandra Bonita Patterson in Nashville on November 23, 1950 to the late David Elzie Patterson and Margie Maie Ellis Patterson.

Mrs. Lee was also preceded in death by a brother, James Patterson.

At the Goodletsville Presbyterian Church on May 28, 1977 she was united in marriage to Dixon Springs Community native Thomas William “Tom” Lee.

Mrs. Lee was a self-employed tour guide, a profession she dearly loved. She retired in 2008.

She was a non-denominational Christian.

Surviving in addition to her husband of almost forty three years are two children, Paul Fields and wife Rhonda of the Rome Community, Matt Lee and partner Ahnika Long of Lebanon; brother, Don Patterson and wife Shannon of White House; eight grandchildren, Autumn Nixon and husband Cameron of the Defeated Creek Community, Peyton Suchomel and husband Dylan, Logan Fields all of the Rome Community, Chance Williams, Josh Long, Landon Lee and Carter Lee all of Lebanon; three great-grandchildren, Easton, Isla, and Millie Suchomel.

The Lee family requests memorials to either the Lebanon Senior Center dementia group or grief support group, or to the Health America of Middle Tennessee.

Sanderson Funeral Home