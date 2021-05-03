Obit – Mr. Jonathan Scott Pitman

Mr. Jonathan Scott Pitman, age 21 of Hickman, TN, passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021.

Scott was born September 24, 1999, a son of Jeremy Shane Pitman and Melissa Gail Davis. He was preceded in death by great-grandparents; Harold Pitman, Sr., Mary Etta Pitman, Jim Hunter, Ben Thompson, Trudy Thompson, and Sam Davis, Jr, and Uncle; Jeffery Pitman.

Scott graduated from Gordonsville High School in 2019. While at GHS, he played football. He was a Christian and enjoyed fishing, kayaking, and being around his friends. Scott worked at Dana.

Mr. Pitman is survived by Father; Jeremy Pitman of Hickman, TN. Mother; Melissa Davis of Club Springs, TN. Girlfriend; Macey Meadows. Brother; James Pitman. Sister; Mercedes Cornett. Brother; A.J. Cornett. Step-Brother; Kenneth Cornett, Jr. Grandparents; Harold and Barbara Pitman of Hickman, TN, and Roger and Shelia Davis of Ferguson Hollow, TN. Great-grandparents; Frances Hunter and Earlene Davis. Step-father; Kenneth Cornett. Aunt and Uncles; Jimmy Davis and April Davis. Several cousins and extended family members also survive.

Funeral Services for Mr. Pitman are scheduled to be conducted at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 1PM with Bro. Shane Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

Visitation with the family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Monday from 1PM until 8PM and on Tuesday after 10AM until service time at 1PM.

The family requests memorials be made to assist with funeral expenses.

