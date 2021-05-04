Obit – Mrs. Jewell Dillard

Mrs. Jewell Dillard, age 88 of Carthage, died Tuesday May 4 at Riverview Regional in Carthage. She is survived by: daughter, Nelda Dillard of Gallatin; caregivers: Denise and Michael Graham of Dean Hill, Nathaniel Graham.

Mrs. Dillard is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Saturday afternoon, May 8 at 1:00 PM. Bro. Frank Randolph will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Michael Graham, Nathaniel Graham, Paul Woods, Wayne Woods, Tristin Corthel, Raggie Smith.

Visitation on Saturday only from 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

Sanderson of Carthage