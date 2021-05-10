Obit – Mr. Gary White

Mr. Gary White, age 75 of the Rome Community, died Sunday morning, May 9 at his home. He is survived by: wife, Jimmie Woodard White; 2 sons, Tim White and wife Kim of South Carthage; Stacy White and wife Genia of Rock City; 6 grandchildren, Matt White and wife Lynsey of Carthage, Brittany White of South Carthage, Megan Smith and husband Brian of South Carthage, Daniel White of Mount Juliet, Ashley White of Rock City, Gary Allen White and wife Alexis of Hiwassee; 1 great-grandchild, Haley White McDonald of South Carthage.

Mr. White is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. His service will be conducted at the Rome Church of Christ on Tuesday afternoon, May 11 at 1:00 PM. Stan Stevenson and Freddie Clayton will officiate. Interment in the Wilson County Memorial Park in Lebanon. Serving as pallbearers are: Donald Williams, Allen White, Daniel White, Matt White, Brian Smith, Phil Bains.

Visitation at Sanderson Funeral Home on Monday from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Tuesday at Rome Church of Christ from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to Rome Church of Christ.

Sanderson of Carthage