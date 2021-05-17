Obit – Billy Joe Fields

Billy Joe Fields, age 84 passed away Sunday May 9, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, George Carman Fields & Ruby Watts Fields; brother, George Donald Fields; wife, Margaret Christian Fields; son, Timothy Fields; great grandson, Timothy Nicholas Sells.

Survived by son, Jeff (Debbie) Fields; daughters, Beverly Jo Sells, Fran (Franklin) Grandstaff, & Melissa (Randy) Mundy; grandchildren, Joshua (Heather) Sells, Joel (Mamie) Sells, Jonathan (Kayla) Sells, Jason (Ashlee) Sells, Jacob(Alexandra) Fields, & Maria Mundy; great grandchildren, Khloe Sells, Jayden Sells, Dakoda Sells, & Barrett Fields; numerous nieces and nephews.



Mr. Fields was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church for 38 years. He worked for the Tennessee Corps of Engineers, Lebanon Woolen Mills, and the Wilson Co. Sheriff’s Dept. He was also involved in training of Tennessee Walking Horses. He will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday May 11th 2-7 p.m. & Wednesday May 12th 11:00 a.m. until funeral service at 1:00 p.m. in the Immanuel Baptist Church. Bro. Donald Owens & Terry Ashe will officiate the services. Interment, Gordonsville Cemetery.

Active pallbearers, Joshua Sells, Joel Sells, Jonathan Sells, Jason Sells, Milt Ashburn, Michael Shepperd & Justin Witherspoon.

Honorary pallbearers, Wilson Co. Sherriff’s Dept.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Mr. Fields memory to the Parkinson’s Foundation.

Bass Funeral Home