2021 FAIR BOOK IN THIS WEEKS COURIER

The Smith County Fair (The Fair On The River) is a little more than a month away. This year’s fair runs from June 28 through July 3. Inside this week’s edition of the Courier is the annual tabloid which details the schedule events and times, event rules and regulations, admission costs, etc. Attendance-wise it could be one of the biggest years ever for the fair. One of the first fairs held in the state each year, the fair was one of the few held last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Residents are eager to return to life as it was before the pandemic. COVID-19 infections have declined dramatically in recent weeks.

Also, many residents have taken the vaccine and COVID-19 regulations continue to be lifted. New to this year’s fair will be Four-wheel Drive Mud Racing and a performance by the Community Band of Smith County. Also, the Family and Consumer Sciences and Youth exhibits (arts and crafts) will return this year. The events were not a part of last year’s fair because of COVID-19. A fireworks display will be held on Friday night.

