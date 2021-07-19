Obit – Mr. Bob Vanderpool

Mr. Bob Vanderpool, a retired banker of Hendersonville, departed this life at the age of 77 at 12:36 p.m. Saturday afternoon, July 10, 2021, at the Hendersonville Medical Center.



Hendersonville Funeral Home. In honor of his fellow servicemen, per Mr. Vanderpool’s request, the Vanderpool family held a private family burial service at the Hendersonville Memory Gardens.

Born Bobby Kenneth Vanderpool in Lebanon on February 25, 1944, he was the only child of the late well known Missionary Baptist Church pastor and Baptist literature editor, Smith County native, Eld. Herbert Campbell “H. C.” Vanderpool, who died September 1, 2011 at the age of 87 and Overton County native Altie Alta Maynard Vanderpool, who died March 15, 2012, also at the age of 87.

Mr. Vanderpool was also preceded in death by a daughter, Dawn Renae Vanderpool, who died at the age of 27 on March 6, 1998.

He was the husband of Lafayette native, Rebecca McDonald Vanderpool.

Mr. Vanderpool was a member of the Mt. Lebanon Missionary Baptist Church in Alvaton in Warren County, Kentucky, where he served as the music director and Sunday school teacher.

He was the editor and publisher of the Missionary Baptist Sunday School Literature, was Past President of the Tennessee Gospel Singing Convention and Vice-President of the National Gospel Singing Convention.

Mr. Vanderpool was retired from U. S. Bank.

He proudly served our country during the Vietnam War.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, is a daughter, Robyn Vanderpool Smith and husband, Brian, of Hendersonville and a grandson, Ben Smith.

The Vanderpool family has requested memorials be made in Bob’s memory to the DoReMi Gospel Music School Inc., in care of Key Dillard, 721 Rucker Lane, Murfreesboro, TN 37128-4621.

This obituary provided as a courtesy to the Vanderpool family.

