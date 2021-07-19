Obit – Ms. Lori Hartnett

Ms. Lori Hartnett, age 81 of Gordonsville, died Friday afternoon, July 16 at Smith County Health and Rehab. She is survived by: children, Judy Jackson and Bill of Gordonsville, Daniel Smith of Palmer, Alaska; 4 grandchildren, Daniel Brooks, David Brooks, Ryan Jackson, Andrew Jackson; siblings, Giesela Buttler, Renatte Gundermann, Erika Goslinowsky and Toni, Manfred Gundermann and spouse all of Germany; great-grandchildren, Jacob Tre’, Amara, Hanne, Braiden.

Ms. Hartnett is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. She will be cremated at Cumberland Family Services. A Memorial Service will be planned at a later date.

Sanderson of Carthage