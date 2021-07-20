HEROIN, METH FOUND IN TRAFFIC STOP

A Chestnut Mound resident faces multiple drug-related charges, following an investigation conducted by a sheriff’s department K-9 officer. After stopping a vehicle in which two subjects were traveling, Sgt. Junior Fields learned the driver did not have a license and said he was on parole, according to an offense report filed by the officer.

A female passenger admitted to having some marijuana which she attempted to hide as the vehicle was being pulled over, according to the officer’s report. During a search of the vehicle, 1.8 grams of marijuana was located between the center console and passenger seat, according to the report.

Also, 2.65 grams of heroin and 2.21 grams of methamphetamine were located in a plastic bag, according to the officer’s report.

