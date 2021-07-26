Obit – Mr. William Gary Clemons

Mr. Clemons was born April 9, 1953 in Carthage, TN, a son of the late Hugh Harold Clemons and Norma Jean Kilzer Clemons. He was also preceded in death by Brother; Larry Douglas Clemons on September 25, 2020.

Mr. Clemons married Wanda Mae Woodard on October 4, 1974. He served in the U.S. National Guard in 1972. Mr. Clemons worked at Meritor for 11 years, and later worked as a rollback driver for Clemons Wrecker Service until his retirement. He was Baptist by faith and enjoyed spending time with his family.

Mr. Clemons is survived by Wife of 46 years; Wanda Woodard Clemons of South Carthage, TN. Two Children; Kimberly Renee Sircy of South Carthage, TN, and Jennifer Wheeler and husband, Kelly of Cookeville, TN. Grandchildren; Marissa Sircy, Megan Sircy, Alyssa Myers, Carson Fish, and Dylan Wheeler. Great-grandchild; Jaden Latrell. Sisters; Pam (Don) Wilson of Clarksville, TN, and Sharon Neal of South Carthage, TN.

Funeral Services for Mr. Clemons are scheduled to be conducted from the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at 3PM with Edward L. Anderson officiating. Interment will follow.

Visitation with the family will be at the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Sunday from 10AM until service time at 3PM.

The family requests masks be worn while visiting the funeral home.