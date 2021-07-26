Obit – Betty J. Forbes

Betty J. Forbes, age 86 of Ashland City, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday July 20, 2021 at her residence.

She was born November 1, 1934 in Smith County, TN, the daughter of the late Silas Agee and Minnie Gwaltney Agee. She is a graduate of Gordonsville (TN) High School. Betty was a woman who was devoted to her family and who lived her lifetime in church. She loved babies and young children. For several years she worked at the daycare of the Ashland City Freewill Baptist Church, where she was a longtime member.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Mark Forbes (Pam), Timothy Forbes, and Janet Plumlee, all of Ashland City. She is blessed with six grandchildren, Matt Forbes, Brian Forbes, Jacob Forbes, Jeremy Plumlee, Emily Young, and Casey Plumlee. There are also seventeen great grandchildren, Caleb, Silas, Conner, Duncan, Vivien, Owen, Scarlett, Ava, Ivy, Waylon, Sawyer, Abigail, Jackson, Mason, Dawson, Braxton, and Stella Mae. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Kingsley Noel Forbes who passed in 2011 and her granddaughter Kelsey Forbes, as well as her brother Raymond Agee and her sister Olive Owens.

Funeral services will be conducted on Friday July 23, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at the Ashland City Freewill Baptist Church with Brother Wayne Bess and Brother Mike Gillock officiating. Burial will follow at the Union Hill Cemetery in Brush Creek, TN. Visitation will be on Thursday July 22, 2021 from 4-8 P.M. at Boyd Funeral Home and for the hour prior to services at the church.

This notice provided as a courtesy to the Forbes Family.

Bass Funeral Home