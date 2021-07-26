Obit – Mr. James Alton Wood

Mr. James Alton Wood, age 74 of Lancaster, TN, passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021.



Mr. Wood was born May 22, 1947 in Lebanon, TN, a son of the late R.D. Woods, Jr., and Margaret Emmaline Bush Wood. He was a 1965 graduate of Gordonsville High School. After graduation he worked at TRW for 35 years until his retirement. He loved hunting and fishing. Mr. Wood married Patricia Nolen on February 2, 1974.



Mr. Wood is survived by Wife of 47 years; Patricia Nolen Wood of Lancaster, TN. Sons; James Russell (Karla) Wood of Gordonsville, TN, Gregory Scott (Leslie) Wood of Club Springs, TN, James Michael (Sheila) Wood of Lancaster, TN, and William Cory (Christy) Wood of Smithville, TN. Siblings; Betty (Ray) Porter of Wilson County, TN, Stanley (Ann) Wood of Club Springs, TN, and Mark (Holly) Wood of Club Springs, TN. Eleven grandchildren and three great grandchildren also survive.



Graveside Services and Interment for Mr. Wood are scheduled to be conducted on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at the Gordonsville Cemetery at 1PM with Rev. Guy Buckner officiating.



Family and friends will gather at the cemetery just prior to the 1PM service.

