Obit – Mr. W. A. Gibbs

Mr. W. A. Gibbs, age 92 of the Stonewall Community, died Friday morning, July 23 at Lebanon Health and Rehab. He is survived by: daughter, Sherrie Lawrence and husband Gary (Bronson) Lawrence of Alexandria; granddaughter, Lauren Ulloa and husband Gustavo of Mt. Juliet; 2 great grandsons, Julian Johnson of Mt. Juliet, Bronson Ulloa of Mt. Juliet.

Mr. Gibbs is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral home where his service will be conducted on Monday morning, July 26 at 11:00 AM. Bro. Floyd Massey and Edward L. Anderson will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens with Jeff Ford officiating. Serving as pallbearers are: Ralph Agee Jr, Stanton Kemp Jr, Bill Ross, Jerry Bellar, Roger Carpenter, Ken Lawrence; honorary pallbearers, elders and deacons of Carthage Church of Christ.

Visitation will begin on Sunday afternoon from 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM and on Monday from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

The family has requested memorials to Jackson-Smith Youth Camp.

Sanderson of Carthage