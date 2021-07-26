Obit – Mr. Wayne Silcox

Mr. Wayne Silcox, age 49 of Difficult died Wednesday evening, July 21 at Riverview Regional in Carthage. He is survived by: wife, Bridget Silcox; children, Dustin Wayne Silcox and wife Brittany of Chestnut Mound, Bailey Elaine Davis and husband Dakota of McClures Bend; 2 grandchildren, Hazel Grace Davis and Willow Fay Davis; uncle and aunt, Billy and Nancy Boyd; cousins, Gail Boyd Grigg, Tony Burton.

Mr. Silcox is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Saturday afternoon, July 24 at 1:00 PM. Eld. Witt Cook and Bro. Timothy Dixon will officiate. Interment in the Defeated Creek Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Billy Boyd, Troy Day, Justin Stallings, Dakota Davis, James Setzer, Tony McLain; honorary pallbearers, Derius Williams, Richie Deebanks, Ian Grigg, Levi Grigg, Prentice Oldham, Zack Stallings.

Visitation will begin on Friday morning from 9:00 AM until 8:00 PM and on Saturday from 9:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

