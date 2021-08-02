Obit – Mr. Glenn E. Wills

, age 85, of Lebanon, TN, passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021.

Mr. Wills was born September 22, 1935 in Sykes, TN, a son of the late Ollie Lee Wills and Beulah Granstaff Wills. He was also preceded in death by siblings; C.D. Wills, Roy Wills, Helen “Tony” Baker, and Infant Brother; Dixie Odell Wills, and by Brother-in-Law; Tommy Nixon.

Mr. Wills married Lynn Kemp on September 9, 1968. He was a 1953 graduate of Gordonsville High School. Mr. Wills served his country in the United States Army from 1958 until 1960. He worked for Servimation for many years util his retirement. After retirement he worked for First Southern Bank, later First American Bank in Lebanon, TN. He was avid GHS, University of Tennessee-Knoxville, and Lebanon High School fan.

Mr. Wills is survived by Wife of 52 years; Lynn Kemp Wills of Lebanon, TN. Son; Rev. Brent (Robin) Wills of Lebanon, TN. Grandson; Benjamin Wills of Lebanon, TN. Sister; Ollie Jewel Nixon of Gordonsville, TN. Sister-in-Law; Bettye Wills of Hickman, TN.

Funeral Services for Mr. Wills are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 2PM with Rev. Steve Delashmit, Mark Medley, and Rev. Brent Wills officiating. Interment will follow in the Union Hill Cemetery.

Visitation with the Wills Family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Thursday from 10AM until service time at 2PM.