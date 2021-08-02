Obit – Mr. William “Pete” Bennett

Mr. William “Pete” Bennett, of Murfreesboro and a Smith County native, died at his home at 3:14 p.m. Friday afternoon, July 30, 2021, at the age of 76.

Funeral services were conducted at 12 noon Thursday, August 3rd, from the chapel of the Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home in Murfreesboro with Pastor Doyle Haynes officiating. Graveside services were held Tuesday afternoon at 3 p.m. and burial followed in the Bennett Cemetery in the Lancaster Hill community.

Mr. Bennett was born William Edward Bennett on January 3, 1945 in Carthage and was one of five sons and two daughters and was the fourth child born to the late Milton Ernest Bennett, who died March 27, 1988 at the age of 66, and Gladys Irene Bennett, who died March 2, 1960 at the age of 42.

Three siblings preceded him in death, a sister, Donna Lou Bennett Vastola, who died in 1993 at the age of 37, and two brothers, Wallace W. Bennett, a twin to Wendell, who died at the age of three months on January 7, 1942, and Jere Lee Bennett, who died at the age of 7 on June 19, 1955.

Mr. Bennett was retired from the former Tillett Brothers Construction Company as a heavy equipment operator.

Surviving include his sister, Elizabeth Bennett Tramel of Lebanon, Wendell Bennett and wife, Betty Silcox Bennett, of the Turkey Creek community; Ernest Bennett of Carthage and a special friend, Bobby Crook of Murfreesboro.

This notice provided as a courtesy to the Bennett family.

