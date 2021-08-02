Obit – Mrs. Sue Shimkus

Mrs. Sue Shimkus, age 60 of Kempville, died Friday morning, July 30 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville. She is survived by: husband, Brian Shimkus; children, Amy Stout and husband Rusty of Livingston, Dina Etchison of Battle Creek, MI, Ralph Hamilton, Preston Hamilton of Battle Creek, MI, Kimberly Janow and husband Richard of Monterey, Bronco Hile of Kempville, Megan Hile of Nashville; siblings, Junior Gipson, Joe Gipson, Kennel Gipson, Tony Gipson, Marty Gipson, Dewayne Gipson; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Shimkus is at the Hackett Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home in Kempville where her service will be conducted on Friday afternoon, August 6 at 1:00 PM. Pastor Mike Buck will officiate. Interment in the Shimkus Family Cemetery in the Martin Hollow. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Visitation will begin on Thursday afternoon from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Friday from 9:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

Sanderson of Kempville