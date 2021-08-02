Obit – Ms. Rita Fay Jones

Ms. Rita Fay Jones, age 56, of Defeated, TN, passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021.

Ms. Jones was born January 21, 1965 in Unicoi County, TN, a daughter of Erma Fay Crane Jones and the late Wallace Carole Jones. She enjoyed her hobby as a miniature farmer.

Ms. Jones is survived by Son; Dillon Zimmerman of Carthage, TN. Haley Oldham Wannabo of Pleasant Shade, TN. Sisters; Chris Jones McIntosh of Erwin, TN, and Tammy Lee Adcock of Erwin, TN. Mother; Fay Jones of Erwin, TN. Special Friend; Jay Zimmerman.

Services for Ms. Jones will be scheduled at a later date.

Bass Funeral Home