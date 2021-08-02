Obit – Ms. Sharon Phillips Sober

Ms. Sharon Phillips Sober, age 64 of Salt Lick, died Friday morning, July 30 at her home. She is survived by: son, William Lee Reason of Springfield; nephew and caregiver, David Wilson and Rhonda Fairchild of Salt Lick; several grandchildren.

Ms. Sober will be cremated at Cumberland Family services. A Memorial Service will be conducted on Tuesday, August 3 at !:00 PM at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. The Avalon Hospice Chaplain will officiate. Interment in the Dixon Springs Cemetery.

Visitation on Tuesday only 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

