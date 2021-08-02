Obit – Sue Shoulders Herron

Sue Shoulders Herron, 87, passed away on July 30, 2021.

Preceded in death by parents Johnson and Arah Shoulders and infant sister Betty Ann Shoulders of Riddleton, TN; husband of 49 years Dan P. Herron, former principal of Gallatin High School; great-granddaughter (Super Sophie) Sophie Elena Dadej.

Survived by daughter Betty Carol (Mike) Purcell of Gordonsville, VA; son Danny (Susan) Herron of Brentwood, TN; grandchildren Whitney Purcell, Meredith (Tim) Smith, Mary Patton Herron, and Rob (Mary Lee) Herron; great-grandchildren Gabriel Bigelow, Robert Herron and Fay Herron.

Mrs. Herron went to Carthage High School before attending Tennessee Tech University, where she was on the Homecoming Court and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree at age 19. She began her teaching career at Pleasant Shade Elementary while her husband served in Korea, later earning her Masters degree from MTSU. After moving to Sumner County in 1963, Mrs. Herron taught Biology and Chemistry during her 30+ year career.

Throughout her life in Gallatin, Mrs. Herron was a member of First Baptist Church. She actively participated in the College Women’s Study Club and was a supporter of all Gallatin High School activities, from sports to theater to competitive school fundraisers. Mrs. Herron served as the Beta Club sponsor and organized the Top Thirty banquet annually. She was also an avid gardener, bird watcher, puzzle solver and bridge player.

Active pallbearers: Rob Herron, Don Boze, Bill Small, Clay Jackson, Tip Vradenburg, James Robert Ramsey

Arrangements:

Visitation at Alexander Funeral Home & Cremation Center; Sunday, August 1 from 1-5p.m. and Monday, August 2 from 12-1:30p.m.

Funeral at Gallatin First Baptist Church; Monday, August 2 at 2p.m. with Dr. Travis Fleming, Rev. John Penfield, and Richard Stephenson officiating (masks required)

Interment will follow in Sumner Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers memorials to: First Baptist Church, Gallatin, TN – Starting Strong Ministry or Ivywildfoundation.org

Alexander Funeral Home & Cremation Center in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be submitted at alexandergallatin.com. (615) 502-0011 Obit Line (615) 502-0555