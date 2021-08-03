COUNTY GETS $50,000 GRANT

Smith County is one of 54 Tennessee counties which has received funding through the state’s ThreeStar grant program.

The county will receive $50,000 through the program.

The $50,000 was the highest amount of funds awarded to any county. Funding awarded to counties ranged from a high of $50,000 to a low of $10,000.

Statewide, funding will be used for a variety of local community development initiatives including education, workforce development, health, tourism, small business, entrepreneurship, and economic development programs, among others that were prioritized through a strategic planning process.

