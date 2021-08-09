Obit – Mrs. Sarah Anne Blair

Mrs. Sarah Anne Blair, of the Tanglewood Community, died at the age of 82 at N. H. C. Place-Sumner at 11:55 a.m. Sunday morning August 8, 2021 where she was admitted August 3rd for rehabilitation.

Mrs. Blair is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her daughter, Letitia Blair Chambers and son, Bro. Mike Blair, and their families were to make arrangements on Monday August 9th.

Mrs. Blair was the widow of Amos Blair who was one of the workers who relocated from Newnan, Georgia with the William L. Bonnell Co. in 1968.

The complete arrangements will be published in the next week edition of the “Courier”.

