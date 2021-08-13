Obit – James Ray Moore

James Ray Moore, age 83, passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was born on May 10, 1938 to his parents, the late James Harvey Moore & Estelle Winfree Moore in Smith County, Tennessee.

Survivors include his children, Teena Moore (Bing) Fischer of McMinnville, Sherry Moore (Richard) Adcock of McMinnville, & Alan Moore of Woodbury; 13 Grandchildren, Shelly Grizzle, Laura O’Brien, Rusty Grizzle, Karrie Fischer, Daniel (Taylor) Judkins, Brooklyn Adcock, Aidan Moore, Ainsley Moore, Avery Moore, Brandon Adcock, Kala Adcock, Remington Adcock, & Fisher Adcock. Nine great grandchildren also survive.

Mr. Moore enjoyed all kinds of sports, tending to his garden, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of the Center Hill Baptist Church and was a butcher at Piggly Wiggly.

Funeral Services will be at 2 PM Sunday, August 15, 2021 in the Chapel of Woodbury Funeral Home with Bro. Greg Mitchell officiating. Interment will follow at the Union Hill Cemetery (Smith Co.) The family will receive friends for the visitation from 4 PM to 9 PM Saturday, August 14, 2021 at the funeral home.

