Obit – Mrs. Michelle Ann Hughes

Mrs. Michelle Ann Hughes, age 63 of Bluff Creek, TN, passed away on Tuesday August 10, 2021.

Mrs. Hughes was born January 3, 1958 in Ohio, a daughter of the late Eugene Eleckonich and Shirley Ann Hindsley. She married Ronnie Ray Hughes, Sr, and he preceded her in death on December 24, 2012. She worked at Dura for several years and also owned VideoMania in Carthage, TN, for several years. She was a graduate of Gordonsville High School.

Mrs. Hughes is survived by three children; Ronnie Hughes, Jr, of Castalian Springs, TN, Michael Hughes of Carthage, TN, and Misty Hughes of Brush Creek, TN. Grandchildren; Emily Hughes, John-Brenan Hughes, Andrew Hughes, Austin Hughes, Michael McKinley, Connor Hughes, and Braden Hughes. Two great-grandchildren; Harper Endsley and Liam Endsley. Brother; Jimmy Swicegood.

Memorial Services for Mrs. Hughes are scheduled to be conducted at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 7PM.

Visitation with the family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Tuesday from 5PM until service time at 7PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to assist with funeral expenses.

