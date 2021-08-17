Obit – Mr. Terry Kemp

Mr. Terry Kemp, age 68, of the Buffalo community went into cardiac arrest while in transport from Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage to Centennial Medical Center in Nashville. He was pronounced deceased at 12:35 p.m. Sunday afternoon, August 15, 2021, at the Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital on Lebanon. Mr. Kemp was suffering from renal failure.

Mr. Kemp was at the Hackett Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. His wife, Denise Williams Kemp, and the family were to make arrangements on Monday, August 16th .