Michael Kemp is the county’s new road superintendent.

Kemp, a South Carthage resident, was seated by the county commission during its August meeting by a 16-5 vote.

Two commissioners abstained from voting. One commission seat was vacant at the time of the vote but has now been filled.

Kemp ran for the position in August of 2020 and was defeated by former Road Superintendent Steve Coble.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S COURIER!